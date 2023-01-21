Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,829.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 96,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

