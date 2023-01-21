BakeryToken Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $10.92 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

