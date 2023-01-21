Balancer Price Reaches $7.07 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $331.50 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00031278 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,848,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,885,788 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
