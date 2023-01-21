Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bally’s Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.