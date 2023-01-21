Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bally’s Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:BALY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
