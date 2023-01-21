Bank of America Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $48.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,792,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $22,587,000. Browning West LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

