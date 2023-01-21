Bank of America Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

GBX opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $925.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

