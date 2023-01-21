Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.16. 14,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $37,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $681,877. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,428 shares of company stock worth $99,895. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

