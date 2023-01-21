Banner Co. (BANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Banner has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banner has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

BANR stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

