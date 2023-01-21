Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Banner has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 5.1 %

BANR opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.