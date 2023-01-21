Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
