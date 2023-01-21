Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

