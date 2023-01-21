Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $2,226,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

