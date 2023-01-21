Barclays Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 190

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 203.60 ($2.48).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

