Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($75.16).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

