BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 27,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 1.2 %

BCE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. 937,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

