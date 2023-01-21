Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.28 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $170.51 million and $2.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.28 or 0.07326271 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00077179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00059604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

