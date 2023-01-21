BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. BGSF had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading

