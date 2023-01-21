BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Down 8.5%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
BioNxt Solutions Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About BioNxt Solutions
BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.
