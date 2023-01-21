BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BSGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 139,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,664. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

