BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in December

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BSGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 139,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,664. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Separately, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.