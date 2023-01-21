Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 80,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 99,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Biotricity Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 265.11%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biotricity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Stories

