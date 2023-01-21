Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 80,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 99,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.04.
Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 265.11%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
