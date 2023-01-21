Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Birchcliff Energy

Several research firms recently commented on BIR. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.