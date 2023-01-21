Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.04.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
