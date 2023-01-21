Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.29 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 52.78% and a return on equity of 32.71%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.