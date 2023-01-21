Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

