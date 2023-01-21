Bitcicoin (BITCI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $27.34 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010832 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00418153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.64 or 0.29351250 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.