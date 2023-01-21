BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $155.04 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $155.04 million and $49.07 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $22,944.98 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00039942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00226197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,578.33238181 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47,336,748.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

