BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $152.39 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $152.39 million and approximately $48.32 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $22,552.70 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00041059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00230010 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,988.89616341 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,623,430.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

