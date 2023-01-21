BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $156.37 million and approximately $49.00 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,141.39 or 0.99969814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00224744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,578.33238181 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47,336,748.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

