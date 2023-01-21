Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $59.56 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00210227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

