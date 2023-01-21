Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.60 million and $14.60 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.