Bitgert (BRISE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $159.39 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bitgert has a market cap of $159.39 million and $3.19 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00416965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.36 or 0.29260621 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00692143 BTC.

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

