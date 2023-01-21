Bitkub Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $168.20 million and $1.93 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00416598 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.15 or 0.29242136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00694168 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.