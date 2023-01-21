Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.