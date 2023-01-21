Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackline Safety (BLKLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.