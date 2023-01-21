Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
