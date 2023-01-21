Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.