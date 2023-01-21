BNB (BNB) Price Up 0.3% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $304.29 or 0.01308841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion and approximately $856.09 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,502 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

