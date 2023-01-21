Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.