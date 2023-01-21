Bogart Wealth LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 415,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,198,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 589,087 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 41,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

