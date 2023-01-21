Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 203 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

