Bondly Hits Market Cap of $6.33 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $71,729.55 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00418153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.64 or 0.29351250 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00693381 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

