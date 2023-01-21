Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 644,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,060.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

