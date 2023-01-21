Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.94 and last traded at C$5.94. 16,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 24,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRAG. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72. The firm has a market cap of C$120.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.