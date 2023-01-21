Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 1.8%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.78. 123,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 69,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

