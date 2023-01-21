Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BREZW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
