Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.3 days.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $92.09.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

