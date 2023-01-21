Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 881.3 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of BNTGF opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $92.09.
Brenntag Company Profile
