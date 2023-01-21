Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

