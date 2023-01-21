Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.