Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $266.40

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

