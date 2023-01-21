Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $273.82

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

