Brokerages Set Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Price Target at $31.00

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Caleres Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.67. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

