Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $123.63

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,403 shares of company stock worth $2,727,866 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX opened at $109.05 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.