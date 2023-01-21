Brokers Offer Predictions for AXA SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for AXA’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($28.26) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AXA from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $30.73 on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

