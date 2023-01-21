BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. BT Brands has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.77.

